SAYRE — Guthrie Corning Hospital is pleased to announce it has been recognized as one of the “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care in America” by Money, powered by the Leapfrog Group.
To make this list, hospitals were required to carry a minimum of a “B” letter grade on the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade assessment for spring 2022. Corning Hospital received an “A” grade.
“We are proud of the dedicated caregivers in our maternity unit,” said Felissa Koenig, SVP, President, Guthrie Corning Hospital. “This recognition is a symbol of the high-quality care our team has always delivered to families in our community.”
The hospitals that made the cut are a combination of facilities that provide care for uncomplicated pregnancies, as well as hospitals that provide care for high-risk deliveries. They needed to achieve Leapfrog’s standards in a variety of categories including early elective deliveries, C-Section deliveries, episiotomy, DVT prophylaxis, and bilirubin screening.
Money was founded in 1972 as a print magazine that helped everyday people live richer lives by learning personal finance strategies that improved their bottom line.
Over that time, their mission has evolved to guide people to financial victories through up-to-date information, education, and tools. With the rising costs of healthcare, Money sees the direct correlation between quality of care and the lessened financial impact on the consumer, the better the care, the lower the overall, long-term costs.
The Leapfrog Group is a nonprofit watchdog organization that serves as a voice for health care consumers and purchasers, using their collective influence to foster positive change in U.S. health care. Leapfrog is the nation’s premier advocate of transparency in health care, collecting, analyzing and disseminating data to inform value-based purchasing and improved decision-making.
