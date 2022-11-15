Guthrie Cybersecurity executive elected to national board

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that Brad Carvellas, VP of Cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer at Guthrie has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC). Carvellas’ tenure on the board begins Dec. 1.
Health-ISAC is a global, member-driven non-profit organization that is the Health and Public Health (HPH) sector’s trusted community for sharing cyber and physical security information.
“Brad has been instrumental in helping to set standards and processes to protect our patients’ records,” said Terri Couts, SVP and Chief Information Officer at Guthrie. “His patient-centered approach is at the core of who he is. It’s an honor to have him on our team and his performance speaks for itself. When we look at the level of the other players on the Health-ISAC board, his election to the board speaks to the level of thought leadership and subject matter expertise he brings to Guthrie.“
Health-ISAC partners with other global security organizations, such as governments, law enforcement, other ISACs, and global CERTs to share information, create situational awareness and mitigate against threats and incidents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.