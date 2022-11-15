Guthrie Cybersecurity executive elected to national board

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is pleased to announce that Brad Carvellas, VP of Cybersecurity and Chief Information Security Officer at Guthrie has been elected to the Board of Directors of the Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC). Carvellas’ tenure on the board begins Dec. 1.

Health-ISAC is a global, member-driven non-profit organization that is the Health and Public Health (HPH) sector’s trusted community for sharing cyber and physical security information.