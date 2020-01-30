SAYRE BOROUGH — Wednesday’s public hearing for a proposed Guthrie day care brought concerns from a number of neighboring Bradford Street residents, although not so much about the facility itself, but what its traffic could bring to what they say is already a dangerous stretch of roadway.
In the end, the Sayre Borough Council unanimously granted the project approval for its medical campus zoning use variance with the condition that its exit be moved from Bradford Street to North Elmer Avenue, where the entrance is already planned. A unanimous vote for a traffic study on Bradford Street followed.
Travis Vogell, the project manager with the Guthrie Construction Department, explained that the facility would encompass 15,200 square feet with a fenced in play area and sidewalks. The property would be bordered by North Lehigh Avenue, North Elmer Avenue, and Bradford Street.
Explaining the reasoning for the planned exit on Bradford Street, Vogell said, “With bus traffic and other parent traffic, it was decided it would be easier to go in one side and out the other side. … There were three or four different layouts that we looked at. This layout was decided because the exit we are referring to on Bradford Street is almost dead center on the property, not too close on one end, and from that location you had a decent view down the road to the right. If you went down the road, it would be tougher to see traffic coming.”
Among those sharing their concerns Wednesday, Bradford Street resident Don Hunsinger said he’s had three different vehicles that were parked along the street hit over the years, among other incidents, and believed adding an exit to the street “would only narrow the street even more.”
Councilman Patrick Gillette, who is also a Bradford Street resident, added, “It’s a very narrow street with quite a bit of traffic, high speed traffic — like I know is everywhere else in the borough. But the concern is that we’re now adding more traffic at very busy times of the day.”
By bringing the exit to North Elmer Avenue, Gillette said they would relieve that residential area from the flow of traffic and put it in what is already a zoned commercial area.
“I don’t want to be getting in an accident trying to get in and out of my driveway, or when we’re constantly walking up and down the street,” said resident Joy Hunsinger. “People drive like maniacs on that street.”
Dan Satterly of Athens, whose mother lives on Bradford Street, added concerns about how buses, delivery trucks, or other larger vehicles would be able to maneuver out of the exit if vehicles are parked along the street.
Amidst the concerns, Vogell admitted that he didn’t realize parking along the street was legal on the side with the homes.
“I worry about her,” Satterly continued, referencing his mother. “She’s 82 years old. She’s a driver. She generally does not back into her driveway because of the way it’s made. So she’s going to be backing out and you can play out the situation in your mind — someone is going to be dropping off their child and is late for work and in a hurry. It’s a potential for a disaster.”
Hunsinger made the initial request that a traffic study be performed there.
Sayre Borough Manager Dave Jarrett said a best-case scenario for a traffic study would be 30 days. Jarrett and Mayor Henry Farley also warned that a traffic study would not reflect the increased traffic that will be seen in the area due to construction of the facility and those driving around the upcoming Route 199 construction.
There were also questions about the lighting that would be used, which Vogell and Code Enforcement Officer Chris Kaiden said would be downward facing and automatically triggered during times of little or no sunlight, but only between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. — when the day care is in operation.
The project had previously received approval from the Bradford County Planning Commission, contingent on local approval, and was recommended to the council for approval from the borough’s planning board, according to officials.
