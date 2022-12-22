Guthrie daycare receives final approval

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission granted final approval for The Guthrie Clinic’s daycare in Sayre Borough during its Tuesday meeting.
“Everything has been satisfied and all fees have been paid,” said Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.
The project consisted of the construction of a 15,261 square foot building for a daycare facility at the intersection of Bradford, North Elmer and North Lehigh streets. The building resides within the medical campus and light commercial zoning districts.
The facility has a playground area with a wood and mulch surface, including an asphalt play area. There is also 69 off-street parking spaces and three ADA parking spaces available.
The Guthrie project has been in the making for the past few years now. The Sayre Borough Council granted its final approval of the project at its February 2020 meeting.
Guthrie made one particular change during construction after some residents voiced concerns over the daycare’s original proposed parking lot exit on Bradford Street.
Residents stated that Bradford Street was prone to traffic and car accidents and requested a change. Guthrie proceeded to change the exit from Bradford to the North Elmer side of the facility.
Pat McDonald contributed to this story.
