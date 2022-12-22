Guthrie daycare receives final approval

The Guthrie Clinic’s daycare in Sayre Borough received final approve from the Bradford County Planning Commission on Tuesday.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Bradford County Planning Commission granted final approval for The Guthrie Clinic’s daycare in Sayre Borough during its Tuesday meeting.

“Everything has been satisfied and all fees have been paid,” said Bradford County Planning Director Matt Williams.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.