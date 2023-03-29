“The bystanders saved his life!”
Dr. Jon Rittenberger, chief medical officer at Guthrie-Robert Packer Hospital, can’t stress enough how important CPR is for an emergency like Gary Powers’. Gary’s alive today because Lynda Coates, Tina Saxon and Kelsy Casselbury stepped in quickly.
“Doing CPR doubles the likelihood a patient will survive. Cardiac arrest is one of the most time-dependent illnesses in medicine,” he continues. “When people see a patient in cardiac arrest, it is a scary situation. Stepping up to do CPR is courageous, and a lifesaving intervention.”
When a heart stops beating, the person can be brain-damaged in just minutes, he explains. For many, it’s worse.
“In the U.S. approximately 350,000 people suffer cardiac arrest each year; approximately 10 percent survive (eight percent with good neurologic outcome). Those who receive lay-person CPR are twice as likely to survive.”
But in most cases, no one steps forward to do CPR or use an AED.
What exactly happened to Gary in those first few minutes? We may never know. It could have been a cardiac arrest from the start, or a cardiac arrest brought on by a heart attack. (A heart attack, the doctor stresses, is different from a cardiac arrest.)
“Cardiac arrest only describes the fact that the heart stopped,” Rittenberg says. “It can be brought on by many different things. One common reason for the heart stopping is a massive heart attack.”
There are other causes, too.
Although Guthrie and RPH cannot share information on Gary’s case in particular, due to privacy restrictions, the doctor explains what steps ambulance personnel may take in a situation like that.
“When EMS arrives, they will often have a paramedic on the crew as well as EMTs. A paramedic has additional training that allows them to place an endotracheal tube (to help the patient breathe), start intravenous lines, administer medications and treat other specific rhythm disturbances that can occur after cardiac arrest.”
A CPR/first aid instructor herself, Lynda believes everyone should know life-saving skills.
“Learn CPR!” she declares. “Learn CPR!”
Knowing how to help a choking victim is also crucial — she once did that in a restaurant, too.
“You need to know these things.”
“I think it’s important for everybody to be CPR-certified,” Tina adds.
