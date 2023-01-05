Guthrie doctor discusses cardiac arrest following Buffalo Bills safety's injury
Review File Photo

SAYRE — Millions from around the country watched their televisions in horror on Monday night as what was supposed to be one of the most exciting NFL match-ups of the season quickly turned into a literal fight between life and death.

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, 24, collapsed after a hard but relatively routine-looking tackle in the first quarter of his team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.