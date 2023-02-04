Sayre, Pa. – On the eve of National Women Physicians Day, we are pleased to announce that Guthrie Surgeon Dr. Anne Rizzo has been recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors on their 2022 list of “Exceptional Women in Medicine.”

Dr. Rizzo is the System Surgical Chair and President of Surgical Services at The Guthrie Clinic. She specializes in General Surgery, Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery, Hospice and Palliative Care and Surgical Critical Care.