Sayre, Pa. – On the eve of National Women Physicians Day, we are pleased to announce that Guthrie Surgeon Dr. Anne Rizzo has been recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors on their 2022 list of “Exceptional Women in Medicine.”
Dr. Rizzo is the System Surgical Chair and President of Surgical Services at The Guthrie Clinic. She specializes in General Surgery, Trauma and Acute Care Surgery. She is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery, Hospice and Palliative Care and Surgical Critical Care.
“The Exceptional Women in Medicine” awardees are recognized annually, based on peer nominations and acknowledgement. To be recognized, they must have contributed to the advancement of health care through clinical care, research, community service, education and/or leadership.
“I feel honored to win this award,” said Dr. Rizzo. “My mother used to tell us that when one is given more tools, more is expected of them.”
Dr. Rizzo has delivered on that expectation with multiple honors and roles. Most recently, she was installed as 2nd Vice President of the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Dr. Rizzo is one of nearly 150 women physicians on the Guthrie team, each of them making significant contributions to the high-quality care our patients receive.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multi-specialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
