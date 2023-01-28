Guthrie doctor offers advice for long-term weight loss success

BIG FLATS, N.Y. — One physician is offering people advice to help them through their weight loss journeys as the first month of 2023 nears its end.
Dr. Mustafa Aman provided information on maintaining weight loss at Guthrie Big Flats and Specialties and Rehabilitation Services on Friday. He serves as the director of bariatric surgery and chief of Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center.
“We are really proud to offer a comprehensive program that meets surgical and non-surgical weight loss needs for our patients,” Aman said. “This is really that time of year where a lot of folks are thinking about their struggles and looking to lose weight in the new year.”
He stated that Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center offers tailored individual plans for every patient. The center’s services for weight loss include dietary changes, nutritional counseling, exercise, weight loss medications and weight loss surgery.
Aman’s first piece of advice is for people to set specific goals and start small.
“Consistency is more important than the gravity of change,” he said. “So often times around this time of year a lot of folks will have completely changed their diet, work out very intensively in the gym, set very aggressive or ambitious exercise regiment. Those things are great, but often times it’s hard to maintain that.”
His patients found the most success by making small changes at first. Examples include cutting out high sugar and processed foods and sugary drinks such as soda. People should eat healthier options such as fruits and vegetables. They should also have a mindful approach as they read food labels to see what is in their foods.
Setting small goals and being consistent is better in the long term than making big changes at first that become hard to maintain over time, he added.
“When you maintain that, you may not see that result in a week or two, but over time it significantly adds up and you’ll be surprised how much weight you lose with making those small changes, staying motivated and staying consistent,” he said.
Weight loss treatment also reduces obesity related health problems such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes and obstructive sleep apnea, he noted.
“The science clearly shows that excess weight is at the root cause of many of these health conditions,” Aman expressed. “With weight loss, you see an improvement in these conditions.”
Overall, Aman offered five points that people can follow:
1) Start with writing down why they want to loss weight: Aman asks his patients what their motivation is for losing weight other than the desire to improve their physical appearance. For example, he stated that one patient did it for her 12-year-old daughter. She wanted to be more active and not miss out on important life experiences with her.
2) Set small goals: He further emphasized the importance of setting goals that can lead to long-term results. People can start with meal planning, buying healthy foods and cooking at home more.
3) Find a support system: People should find others who are also looking to lose weight, have realistic goals and will offer support and motivation. He also stated that people should not compare their weight loss journey with others because everyone’s health needs are different.
4) Seek professional advice: Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center has a full staff of doctors and nursing professionals that can provide weight loss services to its patients.
“Obesity is a lifelong disease. It’s something that many of us struggle with.” Aman said. “Two out of three adults in the United States struggle with weight, so it’s important to have a program that can tackle this problem from multiple angles.”
5) Follow-up: As weeks and months pass during a weight loss journey, people are encouraged to contact Guthrie for additional support.
“It’s very empowering to hear that you are not alone in your struggles and other people are going trough the same thing. Just being able to connect with them helps people stay on track,” he said.
For more information, call (570) 887-3920 or visit Guthrie online at https://www.guthrie.org/services-treatments/weight-loss-center.
The Guthrie Sayre Weight Loss Center is located at 317 W Lockhart St, Sayre, PA 18840.
The Guthrie Big Flats and Specialties and Rehabilitation Services building is located at 3344 Chambers Rd. Suite 200, Horseheads, N.Y. 14845.
