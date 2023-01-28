Guthrie doctor offers advice for long-term weight loss success

BIG FLATS, N.Y. — One physician is offering people advice to help them through their weight loss journeys as the first month of 2023 nears its end.

Dr. Mustafa Aman provided information on maintaining weight loss at Guthrie Big Flats and Specialties and Rehabilitation Services on Friday. He serves as the director of bariatric surgery and chief of Guthrie’s Weight Loss Center.

