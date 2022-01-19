The area has recently seen some snow and slush accumulation. In an attempt address some of the health concerns associated with the winter weather, Dr. Joseph Choi, chairman of Guthrie Orthopedics, offered his insight during a media event Tuesday.
When asked about injuries incurred from shoveling snow, especially the heavy, wet stuff of this recent storm, Choi said, “First make sure you’re healthy enough to shovel snow. Talk to your primary care physician and don’t overdue it, especially if you have a preexisting condition like a heart or lung condition.”
Choi noted that residents at risk of losing calcium in their bones or osteoporosis should make sure they take Vitamin D and calcium supplements. He stressed that a big way to minimize injury is to stay in good enough shape that shoveling snow is not a major tax on the body.
Choi reminded residents to always work in a well lit area with appropriate footwear to minimize unsafe footing. People shoveling also need to remember to lift with their legs and not their back.
When asked about common injuries seen in these conditions, Choi replied, “Ankle and wrist injuries are common emergency room injuries from falls. Non-emergent injuries that people come into the office with are typically back strain or overusing their shoulders and upper back.”
Those who suffer an injury they believe to be minor should closely examine the injury, Choi advised.
“If you injure a limb or extremity, compare it with the uninjured limb and check the rate of swelling. If it hasn’t gotten better in a few days you might have suffered a more serious injury like a hairline fracture and should come in for an x-ray,” Choi cautioned.
Every winter, the emergency department receives a few patients who had injured themselves after reaching into a clogged snowblower. He added, “Please, please, please, if you’re using a snowblowe,r don’t put your hand in it.”
Overall, Choi said the best way to avoid injury is to stay healthy with diet and regular exercise.
“Even just some aerobic and basic resistance exercises at home if going to a gym isn’t an option would help a lot,” Choi said.
Choi reminded residents to not be afraid to come into any Guthrie office for help, and that Guthrie remains committed to COVID safety protocols like masking and testing its staff.
