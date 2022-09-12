Guthrie employees receive Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards

From left: Miriam Roedts, Christine Zalaffi and Kayla Robinson were this year’s recipients of Guthrie’s Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards.

 Photo provided by The Guthrie Clinic

SAYRE – Three women were recently recognized for their outstanding work by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department.

The Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards is given to individuals who display leadership, show support and dedication to their nursing practice.