Guthrie employees receive Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards

SAYRE – Three women were recently recognized for their outstanding work by the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Nursing Department.
The Mabel Lamberson Nursing Excellence Awards is given to individuals who display leadership, show support and dedication to their nursing practice.
This year’s recipients included Christine Zalaffi for excellence in nursing care, Kayla Robinson for her nursing leadership and Miriam Roedts for excellence in nursing support.
The awards are named after a graduate from the Robert Packer Hospital School of Nursing in 1909. Through her donation, the awards are presented every year to recognize outstanding Guthrie employees. Nursing staff use the scholarships to help advance their education, attend conferences or for specialty certifications.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.