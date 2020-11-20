SAYRE BOROUGH – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital participated in the 44th annual Great American Smokeout, a public awareness event meant to encourage people to quit smoking.
The Great American Smokeout, hosted by the American Cancer Society, has always been held on the third Thursday in November since 1976.
This year in the time of COVID-19, the event is especially important as people with underlying conditions are more susceptible to complications from the virus. Smokers are also at a higher risk for the virus since smoking makes them vulnerable to respiratory illnesses, according to the FDA.
Cigarettes have caused health problems for Americans decades before the pandemic began. According to the American Cancer Society’s website, smoking is the largest preventable cause of death and illness worldwide. The site reads that smoking causes approximately 480,000 American deaths every year, representing about 1 in every 5 deaths.
Guthrie’s Dr. Anthony Grippo, assistant medical director, section of occupational medicine, answered common questions about the upsides to tobacco cessation/quitting and long-term effects of smoking in a video sent out by Guthrie Thursday.
He first noted the extreme importance of quitting smoking in the time of COVID-19.
“Lung disorders, diabetes, and high blood pressure all have a much higher increase of developing complications from COVID-19,” Grippo said.
His video reflects the purpose of The Great American Smokeout: to show smokers around the world the benefits of quitting and provide them with a supportive environment to do it.
“It’s been proven that if you work with a healthcare professional, that your chances of quitting tobacco use are much higher,” Grippo said, “One of the tips is to connect with a healthcare provider – whether it be a nurse, nurse practitioner, or physician – and talk to them about tobacco cessation.”
Grippo said that one of the misconceptions of smoking is that it only affects one’s lungs; in reality, the effects of cigarette smoke can be much more damaging.
The American Cancer Society’s website reads, “Smoking not only causes cancer, it damages nearly every organ in the body, including the lungs, heart, blood vessels, reproductive organs, skin, eyes, and bones.”
“It’s a risk factor for lung cancer, COPD – that’s either emphysema or chronic bronchitis, heart disease, diabetes and hypertension,” Grippo said.
Grippo noted that while these are the major risks, smoking has the potential to cause many more illnesses as it weakens the immune system over time.
The Great American Smokeout serves as an ideal day to kindly speak to loved ones about quitting smoking. Tips on how to approach the conversation can be found on the American Cancer Society’s website.
“For people who stop smoking, there’s an immediate reversal of some of the damage that occurs in the lung tissue,” Grippo said, “Another long-term improvement is one’s blood pressure; once you stop, you stop the constriction of your blood vessels.”
Another incentive to quit smoking is the reality of how it affects others. According to Grippo’s statistics, about 41,000 people die every year in the country due to secondhand smoke alone.
“So let’s just think about those who actually quit smoking and the impact that they have around people that they interact with and how they will help out so many other people and not expose them to secondhand smoke,” he said.
For tips on how to quit smoking or further information on smoking-related cancers, call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345 or visit their website.
