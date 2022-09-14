Guthrie encourages flu shots

Guthrie Regional Medical Director Dr. David Ristedt held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon informing the public on flu vaccines and how to avoid the virus.

 Review Photo/Philip O'Dell

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic is strongly encouraging residents to receive flu shots to better protect themselves against the virus this season.

Guthrie Regional Medical Director Dr. David Ristedt held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon informing the public on vaccines and how to avoid the flu. Actions such as hand washing, wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer are the best preventive measures that people can take, he stated.

