Guthrie encourages flu shots

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic is strongly encouraging residents to receive flu shots to better protect themselves against the virus this season.
Guthrie Regional Medical Director Dr. David Ristedt held a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon informing the public on vaccines and how to avoid the flu. Actions such as hand washing, wearing a mask and using hand sanitizer are the best preventive measures that people can take, he stated.
“The flu season itself isn’t going to be different, what is going to be different is the human response to the virus,” Ristedt said.
He described how the past few years have had mild flu seasons due to COVID-19 mitigation actions.
“We haven’t had a flu season in the last couple of years, so most of us are novice to having been exposed to this particular kind of virus,” Ristedt said. “The flu virus itself is responsible for a fair number of deaths every year. Most of the time those individuals are already sick from something else and the flu kind of tips them over the edge.”
Between 2010 and 2020, there were an estimated 12,000 to 52,000 deaths annually related to the flu, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“The vaccine prevents the moderate to severe illnesses for the flu, so it gives your body a head start on being able to fight off the virus itself,” Ristedt said. “My guidance is that it is always best to give yourself an opportunity not to be as sick as you could get.”
This year’s flu season will be hard to predict due to lack of recent data, according to Ristedt. American physicians examine last year’s flu seasons in nations such as China, Korea and Australia since their flu strains typically become future ones in the U.S.
“Those parts of the world last year were still doing pretty good defensive measures with masking, washing hands and using hand sanitizer,” he stated.
However, Ristedt still strongly encourages the public to get their flu shots in case the year’s strain becomes severe. Children as young as six months old are recommended for the flu vaccine, as well as pregnant women, the elderly and people with compromised immune systems. Flu shots are now available in most doctor’s offices, pharmacies and all Guthrie primary care clinics.
People are free to receive their flu shots whenever they are able to, he stated. Once received, the flu shot will protect those individuals for at least eight months.
“The sweet spot as we call it is around the first of October, maybe even the middle of October,” he said. “The immunity will continue on through the majority of the flu season which goes all the way to May generally.”
To safeguard against both the flu and COVID-19, people can get a flu shot and a COVID-19 booster shot at the same time.
“The new bivalent [COVID-19] vaccine will be out in enough quantity that everybody can get it,” he said.
As a physician, Ristedt stated that it’s always a pleasure to care for patients in the region.
“I think Guthrie as a whole spends a lot of time to make sure that we are integrated into the community,” he said. “When [I] feel like part of something that certainly makes it easier to see [my] patients and ensure their health going forward.”
