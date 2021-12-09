Guthrie encourages people to get flu shots this holiday season

SAYRE BOROUGH — With flu season coming as the country faces another wave of COVID-19, local medical professionals are encouraging people to get their flu shots soon.
This week marks National Influenza Vaccination Week, which inspired the staff of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to remind the public on Wednesday of the importance of flu vaccines.
Dr. Michael Scalzone , Guthrie’s chief quality officer, spoke about how hospitals are stressed with the number of COVID patients and there is worry that additional cases of the flu will place an extra burden on patients.
“We have given about a third less flu vaccines this year than in previous years,” he said. “We are concerned that people aren’t looking to get vaccinated for the flu this year because for high-risk groups like younger children or older adults, they can sometimes need hospitalization.”
Guthrie has seen a surge of infections in the area after Thanksgiving, so Scalzone hopes that if people hold holiday gatherings that they do so as safely as possible.
Influenza is an acute contagious respiratory illness that affects the upper airways and lungs and spreads through close contact and the best way to prevent it is to get vaccinated, said Dr. Sheela Prabhu, Guthrie’s chair of medicine.
If people take the vaccine, it reduces the severity of illness even after they get the flu after the vaccination, she said.
“Many of my patients have gotten the vaccine, however, this year we are not seeing that rate here at Guthrie,” she said. “If people ask me about the safety of flu vaccines, I would say it’s safe, been tested and to get vaccinated as soon as possible and it’s never too late.”
Doctors like Phil Heavner, the system chairman for pediatrics, also stressed the importance of making sure children receive flu shots this year.
“In an individual case by case, influenza is more serious in children than coronavirus, now there is more coronavirus around so the numbers seem to overlap and they did last year,” he said.
Heaver stated that there was one death in people under 18 from the flu in the entire country last year, but there were 200 deaths the year before that.
He fears an increase in the influenza virus may occur during this flu season if kids are not vaccinated.
Respiratory viruses like respiratory syncidio virus or RSV were low last year, but have started earlier than usual this year leading to children’s hospitals being filled to maximum capacity with RSV patients.
“We saw our first cases in August, which is about two or three months before we usually do, so we had a very difficult RSV season and we’re still experiencing that,” he said.
The CDC recommends that children six months and older can safely receive a flu vaccine and pregnant women should receive it as well, the Guthrie staff stated.
Scalzone stated that although hospitals are busy, people should not delay care if they have a serious medical concern and they shouldn’t avoid the emergency room or the doctor’s office.
“People can get their flu vaccine and the COVID booster at the same time and there is no risk to receiving both at the same time,” he added.
