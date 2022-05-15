SAYRE — The 38th Annual Guthrie Gallop’s 5K and 10K races featured countless participants running for a charitable cause Saturday.
Runners lined up on South Elmer Avenue and raced across their chosen courses on a hot and sunny morning on Sayre Borough.
The gallop raised over $10,000 this year to benefit the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which helps patients in a financial crisis as they actively seek cancer treatment, according to Guthrie Gallop Race Director Nichole Benjamin.
“Nobody should have to make a choice between paying for groceries or cancer care,” she said. “Thanks to this event, patients don’t have to make that choice.”
Organizers consist of Guthrie employees who volunteer their time for the event. Benjamin stated that the event holds special meaning to her since her first day of her job took place during the gallop.
“It’s a community tradition that keeps people healthy and connected while contributing to a good cause,” she said. “We would also like to thank Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, who’s been our title sponsor for years, as well as our volunteers.”
Multiple runners endured the early morning heat and sprinted across the finish line with a great sense of achievement.
The first 5K female finisher was 14-year-old Kait Sutton who stated that this was her third time participating in the gallop. She stated that although some hills were a little tough, the course was good overall.
Zack Green was the first 5K male runner finisher and stated that the course was perfect due to it being mostly flat and fast with ideal weather.
“I’ve done over 100 5Ks or half marathons, but this is surprisingly my first time running in the gallop,” he said. “I like to do the races to stay in shape and I love the community atmosphere because I meet a lot of good people and make new friends.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.