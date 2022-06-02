SAYRE — May 14 saw the return of the Annual Guthrie Gallop to Sayre.
Close to three-hundred runners participated in the event, which involved a 5K run and a 10K run. Participants could register for either race.
Presented by the Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary, the Guthrie Gallop has, for 38 years, a key fundraiser for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which is used to provide assistance to Guthrie cancer patients receiving treatment and facing financial difficulties.
Joe Quatrain and Stacy Pond were the male and female first overall finishers in the 10K. Zackary Green and Kaitlyn Sutton were the first overall finishers in the 5K.
The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary will also host its annual fundraising run the Guthrie Sayre Turkey Troy on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24. Those wishing to register for that event can visit www.guthrie.org/sayreturkeytrot.
Those wishing to donate directly to the Cancer Care Fund can do so at www.guthrie.org/guthrie-giving.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.