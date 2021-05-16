Guthrie Gallop raises nearly $10K for Guthrie Cancer Care Fund

SAYRE – The Guthrie Gallop 5K and 10K returned to downtown Sayre Saturday and brought in nearly $10,000 for the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund, which provides financial help to those who have been diagnosed with cancer.
Around 250 people participated virtually and in person after last year’s Guthrie Gallop was canceled due to COVID-19.
“We have people who have done this race for years and years, and its just nice to to get people from the community out in the sunshine and be together in person,” said committee member Lisa Horton, who noted that the youngest participant was seven or eight years old, and the oldest were in their 80s.
To help keep people distanced, the Guthrie Gallop implemented a staggered start for participants, with runners and walkers taking off in groups of three. Finishing times were documented with the help of chips that were in each participant’s bib.
The race committee also recognized the businesses and organizations that stepped up to support the Guthrie Cancer Care Fund through Saturday’s event. This included title sponsor Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary; platinum sponsors Sayre American Legion Post 283 and the Morning Times; gold sponsors Hangar Clinic, Levene Gouldon & Thompason, LLP, Simmons-Rockwell, Guthrie Community Credit Union, Tuscarora Wayne Insurance Company and Bishop’s Fulltime Portables; donation sponsors Coca-Cola, Comfort Inn & Suites, Rolling Tire Shop and Valley Energy; and mile marker sponsor C&N.
Saturday’s race marked the 37th year of the event, which welcomed both those who want to be competitive and those just looking to get some exercise – even with baby strollers in hand – for a good cause.
“It’s just a worthy cause and always makes us feel good to be able to give back,” said Horton.
