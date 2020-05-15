Towanda, PA (18848)

Today

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe early. Low 53F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.