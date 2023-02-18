SAYRE – Guthrie invites future nurse residents to attend a Nurse Resident Hiring Event on Friday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Patterson Auditorium on the Guthrie campus in Sayre, Pa. Whether you’ve accepted a position in the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital (RPH) Nurse Residency program and are interested in a direct-hire position, or you have not yet interviewed for the program and would like to be considered for a direct-hire or rotation position, this hiring event is for you.
Guthrie’s year-long Nurse Residency Program educates and supports newly licensed registered nurses through the transition from student to professional RN. The program provides nurse residents with the opportunity to develop critical thinking skills and debrief on challenges and successes.
