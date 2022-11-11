Guthrie honors veterans, unveils new resource center

The Sayre American Legion recently donated $10,000 to The Guthrie Veteran Patient Assistance Fund, which has helped 89 local veterans.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic recently celebrated its veteran caregivers and those in the communities they serve ahead of Veterans Day. Guthrie leaders, many of whom served in the military, were joined by local veterans at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital to share stories from their service, as well as new opportunities for veterans in Northern Pennsylvania and Upstate New York.

“I really value the ethics, the commitment, the service that our veterans have,” said Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President & CEO, and Air Force Veteran. “We’ve treated thousands, thousands of veterans, inpatient, outpatient, various other venues across the nine-thousand square miles we serve, and I will tell you, our caregivers at Guthrie have that very same spirit of service and sacrifice and that’s why I am so proud of all the veterans who work at our organization.”