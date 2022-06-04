SAYRE – Guthrie Hospice will host its annual Butterfly Release Memorial Service on Sunday, June 12 at 2 p.m. The event celebrates the lives of loved ones who died this past year. The service will be held at Mount Pisgah State Park at the Lakeside Pavilion, located at 28 Entrance Road in Troy.
As part of this special memorial service, butterflies will be released in memory of each loved one. If you would like to participate in this service of remembrance and release one or more butterflies in memory of a loved one, Guthrie Hospice is requesting a $10 donation for each butterfly.
Online donations can be made at www.Guthrie.org/butterfly. Checks can also be made out to Guthrie Hospice and mailed to Guthrie Resource Development, One Guthrie Square, Sayre, Pa. 18840, listing the name of each loved one in the memo. A major portion of the proceeds supports the mission of Guthrie Hospice, to provide physical, emotional, spiritual, and social support to those with a terminal diagnosis to help them maintain independence and quality of life.
If you would like to RSVP to attend the service, call (800) 598-6155.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.