SAYRE – Guthrie announced it has been recognized with two Performance Leadership Awards for excellence.
Guthrie Cortland Hospital was recognized in the Outcomes category, and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital was recognized in the Patient Perspective category.
Compiled by The Chartis Center for Rural Health, the Performance Leadership Awards honor top quartile performance (75th percentile or above) among rural hospitals in Quality, Outcomes and Patient Perspective. The awards are based on the results of the Chartis Rural Hospital Performance INDEX™, the industry’s most comprehensive and objective assessment of rural hospital performance.
INDEX data is trusted and relied upon by rural hospitals, health systems with rural footprints, hospital associations and state offices of rural health across the country to measure and monitor performance across several areas impacting hospital operations and finance.
Dr. Lisa Esolen, EVP, Chief Quality Officer at Guthrie said, “Our caregivers are working every day to provide exceptional patient care and experience throughout the Guthrie system. These recognitions are a testament to that hard work and dedication.”
