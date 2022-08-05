Guthrie hosts wedding for oncology patient

Frank Campos and Sharon Schneider.

 Photo Provided

SAYRE – Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together this week to make a meaningful difference in the lives of a patient and her new husband.

81-year-old Sharon Schneider, of Elmira, N.Y., has been fighting metastatic bladder cancer inside Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital. Sharon’s boyfriend, Frank Campos, knew the disease would not leave them with much more quality time, so he proposed to her in her hospital room.