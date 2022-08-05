Guthrie hosts wedding for oncology patient

SAYRE – Staff at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital came together this week to make a meaningful difference in the lives of a patient and her new husband.
81-year-old Sharon Schneider, of Elmira, N.Y., has been fighting metastatic bladder cancer inside Guthrie’s Robert Packer Hospital. Sharon’s boyfriend, Frank Campos, knew the disease would not leave them with much more quality time, so he proposed to her in her hospital room.
Staff quickly came together to provide the couple with a special ceremony, complete with flowers, cake, decorations, and music.
Sharon and Frank were married Wednesday, Aug. 3, as Sharon’s care team witnessed the special union.
Megan Kyc, social worker at Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said, “I love what I do and I was honored to be a part of such a special celebration. Today was a true demonstration of what it means to all of us as caregivers to make a meaningful difference.”
