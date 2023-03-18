SAYRE – Guthrie is inviting the community to celebrate diversity on Sunday, April 16, as the Guthrie Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee hosts a “Celebration of Cultures” at the Sayre High School gym, 331 W. Lockhart St., Sayre, from noon to 4 p.m.
Guthrie caregivers and community members are invited to either showcase their culture in the form of music, food, talent or any way they see fit, or learn about, support, and embrace the various other cultures that make our community a great place to work, live and receive care.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.