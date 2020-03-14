As concern about COVID-19 grows, Guthrie wants to assure patients that we are taking every measure to ensure our facilities are safe for patients, and that plans are in place to assess and treat those affected by COVID-19.
The symptoms of COVID-19 include cough, fever and shortness of breath. Patients with severe symptoms who are in physical distress and need immediate attention should go to the nearest emergency department.
“Each Guthrie Emergency Department has an integrated plan on how to evaluate, treat and isolate patients seeking care for COVID-19 related symptoms from those seeking care for unrelated issues,” said Dr. Marc Harris, System Chairman of Emergency Medicine, The Guthrie Clinic.
Patients who are concerned about their exposure to COVID-19 or who have minor respiratory symptoms should call Guthrie Centralized Scheduling at 866-GUTHRIE (866-488-4743) between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7:30 and 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Outside of these hours, call your Guthrie PCP office.
Callers will be asked several questions to screen for COVID-19. Based on symptoms, patients may be directed to the PCP office or to the emergency department.
“The COVID-19 situation evolves daily. We are meeting throughout the day, every day, to address the needs of our patients as well as our staff,” said Joseph Scopelliti, MD, President and GEO of Guthrie. “I want to commend our staff — our physicians, advanced practice providers, nurses and other staff like those in environmental services, maintenance and food service. Our whole team is working hard and I am proud of their dedication to serving our communities in this challenging time.”
Guthrie is a non-profit integrated health system located in north central Pennsylvania and upstate New York, serving patients from a twelve-county service area. Guthrie is a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network and is the first health system based in Pennsylvania and New York to join this network. Guthrie is comprised of a research institute, home care/hospice, hospitals in Sayre, Corning, New York, Towanda, Troy, and Cortland, New York, as well as a multi-specialty group practice of more than 325 physicians and 210 advanced practice providers offering 47 specialties through a regional office network providing primary and specialty care in 22 communities in Pennsylvania and New York. In addition, Guthrie offers home medical equipment and respiratory therapy products at seven convenient Med Supply Depot locations. Guthrie provides a wide range of services and programs to enhance the health and well-being of those it serves.
