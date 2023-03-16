Guthrie Leaders Present at Hillside After-School Program

Guthrie President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh speaks with students about planning for their futures at the Hillside After-School Program in Binghamton High School.

 Photo provided by The Guthrie Clinic

SAYRE – Dr. Edmund Sabanegh, Guthrie President and CEO, Dr. Anne Rizzo, Chair, Department of Surgery, and Terri Couts, MHA, RN, Senior Vice President, Chief Digital Officer, were recently guest presenters at the Hillside After-School Program at Binghamton High School. During each visit, the Guthrie leaders talked about their own journeys and gave students tips on choosing a career that is meaningful to them.

The Hillside Work-Scholarship Connection was created to help students and families in Upstate New York and Prince George County (Washington D.C. area) by providing additional academic support, helping to find part-time employment and supporting students as they prepare for college or a career.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.