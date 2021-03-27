COVID-19 vaccines are becoming more available, which means more opportunities for those who currently qualify to become vaccinated under Pennsylvania and New York state guidelines.
However, according to Guthrie Chief Quality Officer Dr. Michael Scalzone, increased availability has also meant some have chosen to wait until vaccines from certain manufacturers become available before scheduling their shot.
“We really don’t think people should be waiting to get a particular manufacturer’s vaccine. One of the reasons is that we really don’t know what the supply chain will be,” said Scalzone. “You may be waiting for a particular brand and that might not be available for weeks and weeks, and during that time the virus will spread, and during that time you may be exposed and your family may be exposed.”
Scalzone noted that the differences between the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine are minimal, but all play a key role in preventing serious illness and hospitalization due to COVID-19.
“We continue to open up clinics to get people vaccinated and what we’re seeing is that it’s taking longer and longer to fill those spots,” he explained. “ ... This is very different than a few weeks ago when those appointments were taken in just a few minutes after opening up.”
He stressed that the vaccines are safe and allergic reactions observed nationwide have been very minimal.
In Pennsylvania, those currently eligible under Phase 1A include those 65 and older, and those 18 to 64 with certain co-morbid conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, immune deficiency, or those who are pregnant.
In the case of those who are pregnant, Scalzone said the vaccine not only helps protect them from being more severely affected by COVID-19, but a growing body of evidence shows it can also help protect their baby once outside of the womb.
At 8 a.m. on Friday, Guthrie began scheduling a new round of COVID-19 vaccinations for its clinic at the former Kmart in Athens Township, with scheduling to continue from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning. Appointments are being filled for Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of next week, and can be made through eGuthrie or by calling 866-488-4743 as they remain available.
Additional information can be found at www.guthrie.org or on Guthrie’s Facebook page.
