With COVID-19 vaccine eligibility expanding in Pennsylvania, Guthrie opened up scheduling Wednesday afternoon to accommodate those newly eligible populations and those who will soon be eligible.
The first scheduling block at the Athens Township clinic (located at 2900 Elmira St.) is from 1 to 5 p.m. today, as appointments are available. Guthrie is also scheduling for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 14; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 15; and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 16. A select number of walk-ins will be accepted starting with next week’s clinic hours, according to the health care organization.
Officials noted that although New York state has opened up eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older, New York residents using the Athens Township clinic will be subject to Pennsylvania’s criteria.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state had moved to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which includes postal workers, those who work in education, who are in congregate settings other than long-term care facilities, work in manufacturing, transit workers, church workers, and those who receive home and community-based services.
On April 12, vaccinations will open to those in Phase 1C, which include people working in food service, housing construction, financial institutions, information technology, communications, energy, legal, government, media, public safety, public health, transportation, and water and wastewater. All residents will be eligible for vaccines starting April 19.
Up to this week, vaccines were available to those in long-term care facilities, health care personnel, those 65 years old and older, and those 16 to 64 with certain high-risk conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes, which can increase the likelihood of patients becoming more severely ill if infected with coronavirus. Other vaccination efforts have been available to law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees, food/agriculture workers, along with teachers and school staff.
“With millions of doses already given, the vaccine has proven to be very safe and effective,” Guthrie Pediatrics System Chairman Dr. Philip Heavner said, “and it’s especially important for teens with underlying conditions to get vaccinated as soon as possible because they are most at risk for becoming sick, if infected with COVID-19.”
Heavner noted that like with most vaccines, those receiving a COVID-19 vaccine might experience some soreness on their arm or a low-grade fever, but those symptoms don’t last long and are more preferable to becoming infected with COVID-19.
As more people become vaccinated, Heavner urged anyone who has put off regular health care due to concerns over COVID-19 at medical facilities to resume it once again.
“I think over the past year people have naturally had concerns about whether coming to a medical facility was a safe thing to do, but I can assure you that we take every precaution to make the place a safe place for us to work and for you to visit so you can get your vaccines, you can get your screening tests, you can get your information that you need to stay healthy as we get back to what we would consider routine.”
Vaccine scheduling can be made through eGuthrie or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.
For the most up-to-date information about Guthrie’s vaccine availability, visit www.guthrie.org or its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.