SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is proud to announce that they have been named to Becker’s Healthcare 2023 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”

Becker’s Review is the leading healthcare industry news outlet for business analysis. The hospitals, health systems and companies included on this list are exceptional employers, many of which invest in team members’ professional development, wellness benefits and continued education. The list honors healthcare establishments that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement.