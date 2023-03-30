SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic is proud to announce that they have been named to Becker’s Healthcare 2023 list of “150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare.”
Becker’s Review is the leading healthcare industry news outlet for business analysis. The hospitals, health systems and companies included on this list are exceptional employers, many of which invest in team members’ professional development, wellness benefits and continued education. The list honors healthcare establishments that are committed to advocating for diversity in the workplace, promoting work-life balance, and boosting employee engagement.
This is the first time Guthrie has received this prestigious award. Dr, Edmund Sabanegh, President and CEO, The Guthrie Clinic said, “This extraordinary honor is a testament to our caregivers, and their hard work and dedication to our community. Recognitions such as this affirm for our caregivers – and for candidates — that Guthrie is the right choice to work and build a rewarding career.”
The list is intended to shine a spotlight on hospitals, health systems and healthcare companies that have a positive impact on the lives of their employees and communities. Guthrie was one of 96 health systems in the nation recognized and the only locally-based system in its service area to receive this designation.
