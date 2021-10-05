Guthrie recently announced that the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine booster is now available at its primary care locations.
To be eligible, patients must have received their second Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at least six months ago and also be at least 65 years of age, at leas 18 years of age with an underlying medical condition or a high-risk occupation, or live in a long-term care facility, according to Guthrie officials.
COVID-19 vaccine cards will be required to receive the Pfizer booster.
Patients must make appointments through eGuthrie or by calling Central Scheduling at (866) 488-4743.
