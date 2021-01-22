ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital announced on Thursday that a public COVID-19 vaccination clinic for those aged 65 or older has opened at the former K-Mart building at 2900 Elmira St. in Athens Township.
Only residents of Pennsylvania and New York who are 65 or older were eligible for an appointment to get vaccinated at the K-Mart clinic. Expansions to include other groups will be made, pending on the limited amount of available vaccine allotments.
During a virtual press conference Thursday, Guthrie President and CEO Dr. Joseph Scopelliti said that Guthrie is prioritizing the older age group since they are at the greatest risk for severe cases and death attributed to COVID-19. The clinic is focusing on this group for now and may open up to include the 16-64 age group with certain severe medical conditions added to the Phase 1A priority list earlier this week by the Department of Health pending further federal guidance.
The old K-mart building is ideal for Guthrie to use since it’s easily accessible from the major roadways, it has a large parking lot conducive to serving many people, and the facility has a connection to its electronic medical records system, according to Scopelliti.
“It was a fortuitous purchase that now fits a nice use for us,” he said.
Guthrie staff held a practice round at the clinic earlier that day to scope out the flow of client traffic and make sure that the process would run smoothly.
“There’s some logistics around the vaccine registration, recording, following up on patients – they have to wait for 15 minutes after the vaccine before they can go home,” Scopelliti explained.
Guthrie expects about 500 residents to come through the site daily. The appointments are estimated to take between 20-30 minutes each.
One obstacle that Scopelliti foresees at the new clinic is the unpredictable federal distribution of vaccine doses.
“We do anticipate that on a weekly basis, we get a re-supply of vaccines. That’s the way it’s been working for the past five weeks. It’s not always the amount that we anticipated, but it is significant,” Scopelliti said.
“Our goal is to use up our supplies as quickly as possible, so that does mean that from time to time we’re going to run out,” he continued. “We think it’s much more important to use the supplies we have quickly, meaning get everyone that we can possibly get vaccinated as quickly as possible.”
Scopelliti added that Guthrie is asking for patience from the community at this time as the vaccine rollout is an ongoing process.
Locals aged 65 and older had filled the available appointment slots for the first vaccine distribution at the clinic as of Thursday evening, according to an update from Guthrie. The earliest scheduled appointment was for 8 a.m. today and the process will last through next week and end at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Appointments were required to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Walk-ins are not being accepted to ensure that staff can practice social distancing and administer the vaccines safely.
Those eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine now who haven’t been vaccinated yet can schedule an appointment once Guthrie announces the next distribution schedule. At that time, appointments can be made on eGuthrie app, or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743.
To create an eGuthrie account, sign up at eGuthrie.org or call 855-348-eGuthrie (855-348-8474) for assistance.
