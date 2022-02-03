Guthrie patient calls for more blood donations after lifesaving transfusion

She received a lifesaving blood transfusion after giving birth to her baby girl. Now a Guthrie patient is advocating for people to donate much needed blood during the national shortage crisis.
The American Red Cross continues to suffer from the national blood crisis that it hasn’t seen in over 10 years with low supplies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Guthrie Clinic held an online meeting Wednesday that featured guest speaker Dr. Kristina Workman, a Cornell University professor and Horseheads resident.
Workman was expecting the birth of her second daughter last year when she woke up on Dec. 28 to severe pain. Around 4 a.m., she felt three big kicks to her left side, blinding pain across her ribs and breathlessness.
“What happened was a placental abruption, so for unknown reasons the placenta detached from the uterus completely,” she said.
Her husband, Jason Harris took her to Guthrie Corning Hospital where doctors prepared her for an emergency C-section.
“When I was being prepped, I asked the surgeon if my daughter and I were going to be okay and he said that he would do his best. Then they put the mask on me and I remember thinking ‘this is probably it for me.’”
At some point during or after the C-section, she suffered from disseminated intravascular coagulation, a rare condition that disrupts blood flow and abnormal clotting that leads to massive blood loss.
Harris was in the waiting room as doctors went in and out of the emergency room with blood supplies.
“I specifically remember thinking ‘there is a lot of blood going in there’ and I had the specific thought of ‘I sure hope that they don’t run out’,” he said.
After she was stabilized, Workman was transferred from Corning to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital for a third emergency surgery. Specifically, Workman said that she received 33 units of blood, 17 units of red blood cells, 10 units of fresh frozen plasma, 3 units of platelets and 3 units of cryoprecipitate, which is a frozen blood product prepared from blood plasma.
“That’s 33 people that took time out of their day to give of themselves and without those people I don’t know if I would be here,” said Workman.
For anyone who may be hesitant to give blood during a pandemic, the couple stated that its more important than ever to give blood to combat the blood shortage during an ongoing pandemic.
“The most important and vulnerable segment of our population are the mothers that are giving birth,” said Dr. Steven Casos, the Guthrie trauma medical director. “This is exactly the reason we have a massive transfusion protocol because we saved multiple lives that day.”
Time is of the essence for blood supplies, especially for patients who give birth and suffer postpartum hemorrhages like Workman, he said.
“Fortunately we had blood products available in the blood bank,” he said. “If we didn’t have those blood products available for her, she may not have been able to survive her ordeal.”
Vulnerable patients also consist of those who receive chemotherapy for cancer treatments due to the therapy’s side effect of bone marrows being suppressed and leading to anemia, he said.
Casos stated that while Guthrie is getting along with the supply they currently have, he is told by the Red Cross that the shortage has worsened.
“Wthout the generous donations of the people in our communities that provide those blood products, our hands are tied,” he said. “The demand is still there and we are asking for our community partners, the people that we live with to help us overcome some of these challenges.”
Periodic and committed blood donations either every two or three months or however people’s health can allow it is what will get the nation out of the crisis, said Casos.
Regular donations are also important because blood has a short shelf life and cannot be used beyond 30 to 45 days after it is donated, he said.
Anyone interest in making a blood donation can go to RedCross.org to schedule an appointment.
