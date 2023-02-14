SAYRE – As we observe both American Heart Month and National Cancer Prevention Month, we are pleased to announce that Guthrie Cardiologist Najeeb Rehman has been certified in Cardio-oncology by the International Cardio-oncology Society.
Cardio-oncology is a subspecialty of cardiology that delivers cardiac care to cancer patients and survivors. By combining the expertise of cardiologists and oncologists, the cardio-oncology team works together to look after both a patient’s cancer treatment and heart health at the same time.
