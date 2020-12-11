Guthrie is now delaying some non-emergent surgeries as the organization prepares for an increase in hospitalizations related to COVID-19.
In an announcement Friday, officials said Guthrie hospitals in both New York and Pennsylvania have 109 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 48 of those patients at the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Health, 60 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in Bradford County, with 11 in an intensive care unit and six on ventilators.
“As the number of positive cases in our communities continues to rise, we can expect the number of COVID patients requiring hospitalizations to increase as well,” the organization stated. “This increase places heavy demands on hospital resources and staff. As a result, Guthrie is postponing select inpatient, non-emergency surgeries.”
Officials noted that not all non-emergency surgeries will be affected, just the ones that can be safely postponed. Reviews will be made two weeks in advance of scheduled operations to decide which ones can be delayed at little risk to the patient.
“While Guthrie is taking the steps necessary to meet our communities’ health care needs during the pandemic, we ask everyone to partner with us to reduce the spread and minimize the demands placed on our hospitals,” officials continued. “Avoid crowds and social gatherings with people who are not members of your household, wash your hands frequently, and wear a mask.”
The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Friday that the state has 5,877 hospitalizations due to COVID-19, with 1,218 of those patients in intensive care units. Most of those hospitalized are age 65 or older.
Since the end of September, the DOH reported than an average of 4,500 commonwealth residents are hospitalized each day due to COVID-19.
Compared to Thursday’s reporting, Bradford County has gained 62 new confirmed COVID-19 cases, representing an increase of 439 positive cases over the past two weeks.
Of the county’s more than 60,000 people, 2,040 have tested positive for the virus since March.
The DOH estimates that approximately 58% of those affected by COVID-19 across the state since March have recovered.
No new deaths or cases in county’s nursing or personal care homes were reported Friday.
