SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will host a clinic for the bivalent COVID booster and the flu vaccine in an effort to protect the health of community members ahead of the holiday season.
The clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tops Plaza located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre. Individuals should bring their insurance cards and COVID vaccination cards when they arrive at the clinic.
Guthrie is hosting the clinic to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and influenza during a time of year that sees friends and families gather for many celebrations until the new year.
“Bivalent boosters target the most recent Omicron subvariants, BA.4 and BA.5, which are more contagious and more resistant than earlier strains of Omicron,” according to The Guthrie Clinic. “We encourage this booster even for those who have received one or two boosters previously.”
Individuals must wait at least two months after their most recent COVID vaccine or booster to receive the new bivalent booster. The Moderna bivalent booster is approved for ages 18 and over, while the Pfizer bivalent booster is approved for ages 12 and over.
“The CDC recommends that patients receive both the COVID booster and flu shot on the same day, but Guthrie will offer patients the choice of one or both,” Guthrie added.
To schedule an appointment, go to www.eGuthrie.org. People are encouraged to sign-up and create an account on the website. Individuals can select either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID booster based on availability.
