SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will host a clinic for the bivalent COVID booster and the flu vaccine in an effort to protect the health of community members ahead of the holiday season.

The clinic will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tops Plaza located at 2900 Elmira Street in Sayre. Individuals should bring their insurance cards and COVID vaccination cards when they arrive at the clinic.