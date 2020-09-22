Confirmed COVID-19 cases have been more drastically on the rise in Bradford County.
Since Saturday, Sept. 12, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 22 additional cases in the county, including six from Monday, Sept. 14, and eight from last Sunday.
The increase has officials at Guthrie on alert.
“Guthrie expected the fall season would be complicated and that has proven to be true,” said Dr. Michael Scalzone, executive vice president and chief quality officer at Guthrie.
As Guthrie has watched more people testing positive within its Sayre and Corning facilities, Scalzone said more of those testing positive have been asymptomatic, which has led to more extensive testing and contact tracing to find out who might have been exposed to these individuals.
“We remain prepared, with an ample supply of personal protective equipment and testing materials,” Scalzone said. “We have increased our inventory of PPE and work with multiple suppliers to ensure we have sufficient supplies to protect our patients and staff. What we need from the public is a renewed commitment to follow CDC guidance to prevent the spread of COVID.”
Guthrie is also expanding testing from just surgical patients in the days before their procedures to all patients admitted to a Guthrie hospital; again requiring temperature screenings for visitors, patients and hospital staff; considering building access and hospital visitation restrictions; and activating and advancing Emergency Operations Centers protocols at its hospitals.
Since the pandemic began, 119 confirmed cases have been reported for Bradford County. There have been no additional cases reported among the county’s nursing or personal care facilities in the past three-plus weeks, and no local deaths reported since the third COVID-19-related death was reported in mid-May.
The Sayre-based 18840 zip code has had the largest share of cases overall, with 43 to date, while the Canton-based 17724 zip code has had 16, according to the Department of Health. Other zip codes regions include the Troy-based 16947 with five, Columbia Cross Roads-based 16914 with six, the Gillet-based 16926 with six, Athens-based 18810 with 10, Ulster-based 18850 with five, Towanda-based 18848 with nine, Wysox-based 18854 with eight, Wyalusing-based 18853 with five. There are between one and four cases among residents in the Rome, LeRaysville, Warren Center, Laceyville, Monreoton, New Albany, Milan, and Millerton zip codes, while the Granville Summit, Stevensville, and Sugar Run zip codes continue to have no cases.
“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
