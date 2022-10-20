Guthrie prepares for Lung Cancer Awareness event, showcases technology for diagnoses

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic is gearing up for a community event dedicated to lung cancer awareness, while also promoting new innovative technology to detect the disease.
Guthrie will host “Shine A Light on Lung Cancer” on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn located at 255 Spring Street in Sayre. The event will feature an in-person dinner and discussion with presentations from Guthrie Radiation Oncologist Dr. Thomas Gergel and lung cancer survivor, Richard Stankiewicz.
All community members are invited, especially those affected by lung cancer such as survivors, current patients and loved ones. The deadline to RSVP for the free event is Friday, Oct. 21, and people can do so by going online to https://www.guthrie.org/shinealight.
November is Lung Cancer Awareness Month and the event serves as a special opportunity for people to learn more about the disease and treatment options. Attendees will be entered for a chance to win a special door prize.
“The event will raise awareness of lung cancer and offer hope, inspiration, support, and remembrance for all those touched by the disease,” according to Guthrie.
In its continuing efforts to combat lung cancer, Guthrie has also announced that it will be the first health care system in the region to offer a Robotic Bronchoscope. The health care provider described the new technology as “the only device of its kind in the world” that was created for patients with lung nodules. It helps detect lung cancer earlier and with more accuracy.
There have been over 20 Guthrie patients assessed with the Robotic Bronchoscope since its been in-house for around four months. Over 85% of those assessments resulted in a cancer diagnosis and subsequent treatment plan. An earlier diagnosis often means a better prognosis.
“Significant evolutions in the past decade have transformed surgery as we know it and Guthrie is committed to providing superior patient care and being a leader in health care excellence and innovation,” said Guthrie President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh. “This latest investment will have a positive impact on patients throughout the communities we serve.”
More patients die from lung cancer per year than from prostate, breast and colon cancers combined, making it the leading cause of cancer deaths worldwide.
