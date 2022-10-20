Guthrie prepares for Lung Cancer Awareness event, showcases technology for diagnoses

Guthrie officials cut the ribbon on the new robotic bronchoscope that’s used to detect lung cancer earlier and with more accuracy. From left: Respiratory and Neurodiagnostic Services Director Tom Heil, Pulmonology Chief Boyd Hehn, Department of Medicine Interim Chair Shelia Prabu and President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh.

 Photo provided by The Guthrie Clinic

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic is gearing up for a community event dedicated to lung cancer awareness, while also promoting new innovative technology to detect the disease.

Guthrie will host “Shine A Light on Lung Cancer” on Thursday, Nov. 3 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Best Western Grand Victorian Inn located at 255 Spring Street in Sayre. The event will feature an in-person dinner and discussion with presentations from Guthrie Radiation Oncologist Dr. Thomas Gergel and lung cancer survivor, Richard Stankiewicz.

