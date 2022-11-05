Guthrie presents Donald Guthrie awards

Sayre, Pa. – Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award is presented annually to a provider who is nominated by their patients and co-workers for going beyond the standard of care to provide outstanding service. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award was presented to Sheela Prabhu, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine. Dr. Prabhu was nominated by a resident who highlighted Dr. Prabhu’s continued work in progressing Guthrie’s Mission and her brilliance as a clinician, leader, and educator.
The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award acknowledges those individuals who demonstrate sustained exceptional performance. This honoree is selected by a balloting process and nominations are made by their peers. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award was presented to Terrie Alexander, Patient Service Specialist in Bariatric Medicine. Terrie was selected for this award after
being nominated by three of her colleagues. She was praised for her compassion and service excellence.
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multispecialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania,
The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in
the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties.
The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
