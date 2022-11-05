Guthrie presents Donald Guthrie awards

Pictured from left: Dr. Frederick Bloom (President of Guthrie Medical Group), Dr. Sheela Prabhu (Award Recipient), Terrie Alexander (Award Recipient), and Dr. Edmund Sabanegh (Guthrie President and CEO).

 Photo Provided

Sayre, Pa. – Each year, Guthrie recognizes employees with the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award and the Donald Guthrie Distinguished Employee Service Award.

The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award is presented annually to a provider who is nominated by their patients and co-workers for going beyond the standard of care to provide outstanding service. The Donald Guthrie Distinguished Provider Award was presented to Sheela Prabhu, MD, Chair, Department of Medicine. Dr. Prabhu was nominated by a resident who highlighted Dr. Prabhu’s continued work in progressing Guthrie’s Mission and her brilliance as a clinician, leader, and educator.