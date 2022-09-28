Guthrie provides screenings, partners in campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with Saturday screenings and other initiatives to get the word out.
Guthrie will provide screening mammograms on Saturdays in October. The screenings will take place at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center; Guthrie Corning Hospital; Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre; Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.
“Catching breast cancer in early stages gives women the best chance of beating breast cancer and a mammogram is the best screening method for detection,” Guthrie announced in a statement.
The health care provider will also partner with two regional companies to raise money for its Guthrie Breast Care Fund. This covers Guthrie breast cancer patients’ medication costs, post-surgical supplies, diagnostic testing and other items not covered by insurance.
Guthrie will partner with Dandy Mini Marts on the “Pink Cups for a Cure” campaign that will benefit the fund. The campaign involves Dandy Mini Marts across the Twin Tiers selling large coffees in pink cups. Dandy will donate one dollar for every Dandy Pink Cup travel mug that is sold for $2.99. The company will also donate 20 cents for every coffee or fountain drink refill. Direct one-dollar donations can be made on the Dandy app by redeeming 1500 Stache loyalty points in the Stache Points catalog.
Guthrie will also team up with Williams Auto Group for its “Drive Pink” campaign to further benefit the breast cancer fund. People can “Drive Pink” when they get a vehicle serviced or purchase a new or used car at Williams’ locations in Sayre or Elmira, N.Y. Williams will make a $50 donation when a vehicle is purchased, as well as a $1 donation when a vehicle is serviced. Last year’s “Drive Pink” campaign saw Williams contribute $32,438 to the fund.
“Our team at Williams Auto Group is passionate about the community and supporting this initiative,” said Williams Auto Group Vice President Dalton Williams.
Williams Auto Group locations that are participating include Williams Toyota of Elmira, Williams Kia of Elmira, Williams Honda of Elmira, Williams Toyota of Sayre, Williams Subaru of Sayre and Williams Ford of Sayre.
Anyone looking to schedule an appointment at a Guthrie location can call 866-GUTHRIE or 866-488-4743.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
