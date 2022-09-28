Guthrie provides screenings, partners in campaigns for Breast Cancer Awareness

Guthrie is partnering with Dandy Mini Marts on the “Pink Cups for a Cure” campaign that will benefit the Guthrie Breast Care Fund.

 Photo provided by The Guthrie Clinic

SAYRE — The Guthrie Clinic will commemorate Breast Cancer Awareness Month in October with Saturday screenings and other initiatives to get the word out.

Guthrie will provide screening mammograms on Saturdays in October. The screenings will take place at Guthrie Cortland Medical Center; Guthrie Corning Hospital; Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre; Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus and Guthrie Troy Community Hospital.

