Guthrie Receives 20 Year Bronze Milestone Award for Quality Echocardiography

SAYRE – In addition to being granted reaccreditation by the Intersocietal Accreditation Commission (IAC) in Echocardiography, The Guthrie Clinic has also received special recognition for its long-time commitment to quality patient care in this specialty. Guthrie is proud to be part of the select group of IAC Bronze Milestone Award recipients, celebrating 20 years of excellence in Echocardiography.
Echocardiography is used to assess different areas of the heart and can detect heart disease or signs of serious conditions. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, heart disease is the leading cause of death for men, women and people of most racial and ethnic groups in the United States. On average, one American dies every 34 seconds of cardiovascular disease — disorders of the heart and blood vessels.
