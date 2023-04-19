Guthrie receives two awards at 2023 HAP event

From left: State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) and Guthrie President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh attended the 2023 HAP Leadership Summit in Harrisburg on April 11.

 Photo provided by Office of State Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23)

A regional healthcare provider was bestowed with high honors during an annual awards ceremony on April 11.

Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital received two Achievement Awards at the 2023 Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s annual Leadership Summit.