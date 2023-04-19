Guthrie receives two awards at 2023 HAP event

A regional healthcare provider was bestowed with high honors during an annual awards ceremony on April 11.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital received two Achievement Awards at the 2023 Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania’s annual Leadership Summit.
One award was the Optimal Operations Award for creating a new team-based approach to reduce nursing staff turnover and vacancies. The award also recognized Guthrie’s actions to improve patient and staff satisfaction.
Guthrie also received the In Safe Hands Award for its new procedures that reduce hospital-acquired infections.
HAP presents the annual ceremony to recognize “hospitals and health systems for their innovation, creativity, and commitment to patient care,” according to its website. “The Achievement Awards showcase and share member hospitals’ and health systems’ successful programs and best practices.”
The four main categories are Community Champions, Optimal Operations, In Safe Hands and Excellence in Care. Another category is the Living the Vision Award. At the 2023 ceremony, HAP selected 12 teams to be honored.
At the event, state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) joined Guthrie representatives and highlighted the healthcare provider’s achievements.
“Despite unprecedented challenges faced by rural health systems in recent years, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital continues to exceed expectations,” Yaw said. “Staff and administrators there are setting the standard for innovative approaches to patient-focused care and safety, and I am pleased to see their dedication and tireless work recognized.”
