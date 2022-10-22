SAYRE – The College of Healthcare Information Management Executives (CHIME) has released their Digital Health Most Wired Survey results for the 2022 data collection period. The Guthrie Clinic reached Level 8 achievement in both the Acute and Ambulatory surveys.

Among the more than 38,000 organizations surveyed by CHIME, The Guthrie Clinic ranked above peers in categories like analytics and data management, population health, infrastructure, and patient engagement. The survey assessed the adoption, integration, and impact of technologies in health care organizations at all stages, from early development to industry leading.