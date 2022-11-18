Guthrie recognizes Great American Smokeout

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic and the American Cancer Society are spreading the word on how people can successfully quit smoking to improve their health.
Guthrie physicians and ACH officials hosted a virtual news conference on Wednesday to recognize ACS’s Annual Great American Smokeout. Organizers have recognized the occasion on every third Thursday in November for more than 40 years, according to Jamie Kane, ACH’s associate director of development. The event seeks to encourage people to quit smoking to avoid serious health problems and death.
“It’s that one time where we ask throughout the year for folks to commit to that one day to quit smoking,” Kane said.
Around 34 million American adults still smoke cigarettes, according to ACH. Smoking continues to be the single largest preventable cause of death and illness in the world, with an estimated 480,000 deaths every year.
“We do recognize that quitting is not easy,” Kane said. “It very much takes time and an actual plan to quit smoking, which a lot of people don’t recognize the first or couple times they try it. Our line this year is, you don’t have to quit in one day, you start with one day.”
Kane’s career is personal for him, since his own father passed away from smoking-related cancer in 2000 after a long medical battle.
“It took him many attempts over that time undergoing treatment for cancer to still quit,” he noted.
Kane stated that even though the Great American Smokeout is very important, people can choose their own quit day on any day of the year. He described the annual event as a “launching pad” for people’s own quit day. Encouragement from family and loved ones is also critically important in helping people quit.
Another speaker at the virtual conference was Dr. Boyd Hehn, Guthrie’s chief of pulmonary critical care medicine. Hehn stated that people’s risk of stroke, heart attack and peripheral vascular disease goes significantly down when people quit. He also cleared up a misconception when it comes to smoking within urban and rural areas.
“COPD in an urban population is about 5%, but up here in the rural Twin Tiers our COPD prevalence is about 8%, so its actually significantly higher,” Hehn said.
To help decrease the amount of smoking everywhere, people should do their best to quit as soon as possible, Hehn expressed.
“By the time someone comes to me in the office for COPD because they’re symptomatic, they are either at the bottom end of the moderate-severity range of COPD, or they’ve already crossed into the severe end,” Hehn said. “They have lost a tremendous amount of lung function and though our medication is better, medication doesn’t return anything to you.”
Hehn did acknowledge the difficulty in quitting and stated that it takes most people roughly five times to quit before they are successful. He stated that a crucial step is to tell people what specific date they are quitting and then ask people for continued support.
The conference listed a series of resources that people can access to help them quit smoking. People can call 1-800-227-2345, which is a 24/7 phone line that can help them quit. They can also call 1-800-QUIT-NOW or 1-866-NY-QUITS. Individuals can also text ‘QUIT’ to 47848 to receive text messages that support them through their quitting process. More information can also be found at cancer.org/smokeout.
