Guthrie recognizes Great American Smokeout

SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic and the American Cancer Society are spreading the word on how people can successfully quit smoking to improve their health.

Guthrie physicians and ACH officials hosted a virtual news conference on Wednesday to recognize ACS’s Annual Great American Smokeout. Organizers have recognized the occasion on every third Thursday in November for more than 40 years, according to Jamie Kane, ACH’s associate director of development. The event seeks to encourage people to quit smoking to avoid serious health problems and death.

