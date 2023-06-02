Guthrie reflects on Kaiser-Geisinger deal

Guthrie reflected on Kaiser Permanente’s acquisition of Geisinger Health.

Kaiser Permanente’s acquisition of a Pennsylvania-based healthcare provider has caught the attention of the healthcare industry, including one local provider.

The Oakland, Calif.-based healthcare group announced on April 26 that it acquired Geisinger Health, which is based in Danville. Specifically, Geisinger will not be absorbed into Kaiser, but will instead be included in its new, independent nonprofit called Risant Health. In order for the deal to be finalized, it must gain federal and state approvals.

