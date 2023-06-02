Guthrie reflects on Kaiser-Geisinger deal

Kaiser Permanente’s acquisition of a Pennsylvania-based healthcare provider has caught the attention of the healthcare industry, including one local provider.
The Oakland, Calif.-based healthcare group announced on April 26 that it acquired Geisinger Health, which is based in Danville. Specifically, Geisinger will not be absorbed into Kaiser, but will instead be included in its new, independent nonprofit called Risant Health. In order for the deal to be finalized, it must gain federal and state approvals.
Regarding the Kaiser-Geisinger deal, The Daily Review reached out to the Guthrie Medical Group for its perspective on the acquisition. In response, Guthrie President/CEO Edmund Sabanegh issued the following statement:
“In the face of economic challenges, healthcare systems are making difficult decisions to address today’s healthcare environment,” Sabanegh said. “The Guthrie Clinic is proud to remain locally led and to provide the highest quality care to our local communities.”
The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system across Pennsylvania and New York with 6,500 caregivers and over 700 physicians.
The deal showcases the latest trend in the healthcare industry of large companies acquiring smaller ones. Some hospital groups have struggled financially after the COVID-19 pandemic. Kaiser Permanente stated that it plans to acquire other community-based healthcare systems to be a part of Risant Health. The new healthcare nonprofit seeks to “expand and accelerate the adoption of value-based care in diverse, multi-payer, multi-provider, community-based health system environments,” according to Kaiser. “Health systems that become part of Risant Health will continue to operate as regional or community-based health systems serving and meeting the needs of their communities, providers and health plans while gaining expertise, resources, and support through Risant Health’s value-based platform.”
The acquisition would allow Geisigner to keep its name and continue its healthcare services across the commonwealth, according to Kaiser Permanente. With Risant Health’s value-based platform, Geisinger will offer and expand “care model design, pharmacy, consumer digital engagement, health plan product development, and purchasing.” Geisinger will also help develop Risant Health’s organizational “strategy and operational model” since it was the first healthcare system to join it.
“Geisinger is excited for what joining Risant Health will mean both for our system and for the communities we serve in Pennsylvania,” said Jaewon Ryu, president/CEO of Geisinger Health. “Geisinger will be able to accelerate our vision and continue to invest in new and existing capabilities and facilities, while charting a path for the future of American health care, through Risant Health. Kaiser Permanente and Geisinger share a vision for the future of healthcare, and as the Risant Health name indicates, we believe by working together we will reach new heights in health care and raise the bar for better health for all communities.”
Geisinger consists of 10 hospitals that serve over 1 million Pennsylvanians and has over 25,000 employees and 1,700 physicians.
Kaiser Permanente Chairman/CEO Greg A. Adams expressed that his organization seeks to offer “high-quality, affordable, and evidence-based care with equitable and improved health outcomes.”
“Through Risant Health, we will make our value-based care expertise, technology and services available to community-based health systems, like Geisinger, to strengthen their ability to provide value-based care models with a focus on high-quality and equitable health outcomes,” Adams said.
Kaiser has 39 hospitals and 24,000 doctors that serve around 12.6 million people in eight states and the District of Columbia.
