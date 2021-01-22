Guthrie reviews accomplishments and challenges of 2020 during annual public meeting

Achievements, challenges, awards and of course COVID-19 all became topics of discussion during Guthrie’s annual public meeting, held virtually on Thursday.
Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital President Joseph Sawyer stated that while “unprecedented times” is an understatement for 2020, it was a year of accomplishment as well as complications for the Guthrie healthcare system.
“This past year has truly been unprecedented times, a lot of challenges that we were faced with, but it also was a year to remember where there were some milestones achieved,” he said.
Sawyer stated that Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital celebrated 135 years since it was created to care for employees of the Sayre railroad yard in 2020 as well as the 100th anniversary of the arrival of Dr. Donald Guthrie in Sayre and the formation of the Guthrie Medical Group.
Since then, the Guthrie healthcare system has grown from 10 beds to a multi-campus organization with 302 licensed beds between its Sayre and Towanda facilities.
Last year also marked 100 years that Guthrie has participated in the American Hospital Association, a milestone “less than 50” hospitals out of the 5000 healthcare facilities across the nation achieved, according to Sawyer.
“We are very proud of the history and tradition and continuing to serve our communities and their healthcare needs,” Sawyer noted.
As could be expected, COVID-19 consumed most of Guthrie’s time and resources during 2020 and Sawyer explained that while the hospital was forced to quickly adapt and expand to meet the needs of locals during the pandemic with little pre-planned direction, it rose to the occasion with creative solutions.
“I think COVID-19 brought many challenges and while there was no playbook to follow exactly what to do we were prepared to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” Sawyer relayed.
The president shared that Guthrie was able to secure an emergency stockpile of 90 days worth of personal protective equipment to be used in case of outbreak at all times throughout the year and established specific COVID-19 care units and alternate care sites equipped with ventilators, IV pumps and other items.
Guthrie faced many challenges throughout the pandemic, from struggles with COVID-19 testing, caring for COVID-19 patients and keeping staff safe, to facing financial concerns “that surrounded the entire U.S. healthcare industry” but “came up with creative technologies to enhance the environment,” according to Sawyer.
Sawyer explained that Guthrie installed Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization, a system used to purify air and absorb and neutralize pollutants, in its intensive care units, COVID-19 units and emergency room and is planning to expand the system into the hospital’s surgical services unit.
Guthrie also had to reduce the medical services it offered temporarily during 2020 but “used that opportunity to redeploy staff, retrain staff, send them out to our most critical care areas to meet the needs of our most critical patients,” Sawyer said.
“Through it all we did pull together and we used our core values of teamwork, patient-centeredness and excellence and we’re able to continue to also focus on the high quality care and in the spirit and heart of continuous improvement with many of our accomplishments this past year,” he added.
Even while working to serve Bradford County as best as possible through a pandemic unmatched in its lifetime, Guthrie had much to celebrate, including the official merging of Guthrie Towanda Memorial Hospital with Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital.
Sawyer informed that more than six months of planning cumulated in an official merge of the facilities on Jan. 1, 2021 wherein the former Towanda Memorial Hospital was renamed Guthrie Robert Packer Towanda Campus.
Though Guthrie “did have the need to make some difficult decisions with regards to the merger”
including the suspension of surgery at the Towanda campus to “allow (them) to more efficiently use available resources within the larger system” and support Guthrie’s overall surgery program, according to Sawyer, he is “excited” for the future of the campus which includes the addition of an acute rehabilitation unit.
Sawyer said having an acute rehab unit within the Guthrie system will be “extremely important” as patients treated in the inpatient acute rehab units “achieve better outcomes in shorter lengths of stay which does result in lower readmission rates.”
Guthrie’s new acute rehab unit is scheduled to open at the Guthrie Robert Packer Towanda Campus sometime late this summer, according to Sawyer.
Renovations of the Towanda Campus’ acute care medical surgical unit are also planned for the near future.
Other notable accomplishments of Guthrie last year mentioned in the annual meeting include the completion of Robert Packer Hospital’s emergency department and the groundbreaking of Guthrie’s early childhood learning center, Ithaca medical office and Cortland Cancer Center.
Guthrie also received a number of awards in 2020 including a 5 Star Health Grades rating specifically for bariatric surgery, coronary interventional procedures and total hip replacement, a President’s Circle Award for the hospital’s wound care center, Epic Gold Stars Level 10 recognition and recognition from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association for quality care.
Guthrie President and CEO Joseph Scopelliti was also honored as the Outstanding Community Healthcare Employee of the Year by the Department of Pennsylvania Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Scopelliti has announced his impending retirement, but has stated that he will remain in his position “until his successor has arrived,” according to Sawyer on Thursday.
Sawyer highlighted a number of fundraisers held by Guthrie throughout last year as well, including Corning hospital’s Valentine’s Ball to support the cancer center that raised $1 million raised, a virtual House of Hope event that raised $120,000 for Sayre House of Hope, a virtual Turkey Trot 5k that brought in over $18,000 for Guthrie’s cancer care fund and more.
“You can see from the accomplishments over the past year that we are committed to investing in our people, our programs and providing high quality care which demonstrates the support for our mission in serving the healthcare needs of the community,” Sawyer stated.
