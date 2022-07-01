Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus receives $5,000 donation from Claverack

TOWANDA — A local medical campus can look forward to new upgrades thanks to a sizable and generous donation Thursday.
The Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus received a $5,000 donation for planned renovations from Claverack Rural Electric Cooperative and cooperative lender, CoBank. The money will go towards improving and expanding the campus’ emergency department.
“These renovations will ensure that Guthrie is able to continue to provide high-quality care to the Towanda community,” said Joseph Sawyer, president of Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, Towanda Campus. “We are grateful for the generous support of our community partners who help make these projects possible.”
Claverack’s donation was through its community services grant program, which utilizes unclaimed capital credits refunds to support non-profits that help people in its service territory. The grant program does not affect electric rates.
“Guthrie Robert Packer’s Towanda campus is the hometown hospital for many of our employees and members,” said Claverack President/CEO Steve Allabaugh. “We couldn’t be more pleased to be able to support Guthrie’s initiative to expand and renovate this critical local resource.”
The Wysox-based utility secured a matching grant through CoBank’s Sharing Success program. CoBank provides credit to the rural economy, delivering loans, leases and other financial services to agribusiness and rural infrastructure.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.