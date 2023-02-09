Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie is pleased to announce that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has received accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS).

UHMS accreditation demonstrates that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has met or exceeded the highest standards of care and patient safety through rigorous evaluation of our operations, including equipment, staff and training to ensure that the utmost quality is maintained within the specialty of undersea and hyperbaric medicine.