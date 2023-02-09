Sayre, Pa. – Guthrie is pleased to announce that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has received accreditation from the Undersea and Hyperbaric Medical Society (UHMS).
UHMS accreditation demonstrates that the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center has met or exceeded the highest standards of care and patient safety through rigorous evaluation of our operations, including equipment, staff and training to ensure that the utmost quality is maintained within the specialty of undersea and hyperbaric medicine.
Joseph Sawyer, President, Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital, said, “This accreditation demonstrates Guthrie’s commitment to providing the highest quality of patient care at Robert Packer Hospital Wound Care Center. I am proud of our team members for achieving this significant milestone and for their commitment to our patients.”
Hyperbaric oxygen therapy involves the use of medical oxygen administered in a pressure chamber at levels higher than atmospheric pressure. This pressure helps oxygen dissolve more rapidly into the blood, advancing its absorption into damaged tissues to promote healing of wounds, serious infections, pressure-related scuba diving injuries, arterial gas embolism and other illnesses. A well-maintained chamber and trained support staff are essential in the daily operation of this important treatment.
Participating in the UHMS accreditation program is voluntary and takes months of preparation. Guthrie’s team of caregivers worked together prior to the accreditation survey to ensure compliance with UHMS-related standards of practice and safety measures
The Guthrie Clinic is a non-profit multi-specialty health system that integrates clinical and hospital care with research and education. Located in Sayre, Pennsylvania, The Guthrie Clinic is one of the nation’s longest established group practices, founded in 1910 by Dr. Donald Guthrie with a vision of providing patient-centered care through a clinically-integrated network of employed providers. It is an industry leader in the use of technology and electronic medical records to provide high-quality care. Among The Guthrie Clinic’s 6,500 caregivers are more than 700 physicians and advanced practice providers, representing the spectrum of medical specialties and sub-specialties. The Guthrie Clinic is a five-hospital system with a large network of outpatient facilities that spans nearly 9,000 square miles in Pennsylvania and upstate New York. It is dedicated to training the next generation of health care leaders, offering seven residencies and three fellowships.
