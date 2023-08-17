Guthrie RPH named honoree in 2023 HAP Donate Life PA Hospital Challenge

SAYRE – The Hospital and Healthsystem Association of Pennsylvania (HAP) honored Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with a Platinum CORE Hospital Designation for championing organ, eye, and tissue donation within the hospital and community.
The annual Donate Life Pennsylvania Hospital Challenge encourages Pennsylvania hospitals to increase donation awareness. HAP partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the two organ procurement organizations serving Pennsylvania—the Center for Organ Recovery & Education (CORE) and Gift of Life Donor Program—to support the challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.