SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic has recently had two of its physicians receiving honors, while another has earned a significant position.
A Guthrie surgical chair was installed as a prominent officer of a prestigious medical organization. Dr. Anne Rizzo was installed as Second Vice President of the American College of Surgeons during ACS’s annual convocation. The event was held this month in San Diego.
“The ACS is dedicated to improving the care of the surgical patient and to safeguarding standards of care in an optimal and ethical practice environment,” according to The Guthrie Clinic.
Rizzo serves as Guthrie’s System Surgical Chair and President of Surgical Services. She specializes in General Surgery and Trauma and Acute Care Surgery, and is certified by the American Board of Surgery in General Surgery, Hospice and Palliative Care and Surgical Critical Care.
“I am honored to be a member of the American College of Surgeons whose motto is ‘To Heal All with Skill and Trust’,” Rizzo said. “My appointment as Second Vice President will allow me to carry this message to surgeons across the country and world, and to help to continue construction and maintenance of the House of Surgery.”
Another Guthrie surgeon recognized during the ceremony was Dr. Nathaniel McElhany, who specializes in Cardiothoracic Surgery and Surgical Oncology. He was inducted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons at the event.
Guthrie has also announced that Dr. Sudhakar Sattur will become the Chief of Cardiology and succeed Dr. Daniel Sporn as the Guthrie Cardiovascular Chair.
“Dr. Sattur’s experience and vision will lead the Cardiology team forward in providing innovative, cutting-edge care to the communities that we serve,” said Sporn, who served in the role since 2007.
Sattur completed his Internal Medicine Residency and Cardiology Fellowship at Guthrie, before completing an Interventional Cardiology Fellowship at New York Methodist Hospital. He returned to Guthrie in 2014 to direct the Left Atrial Appendage Closure Program and the Cardiac CT Program.
He is active role in many positions and activities at Guthrie that include the Associate Program Director of the Cardiovascular Fellowship and the Ombudsman of the Internal Medicine Residency, as well as Interim Director of the Heart Failure Clinic. Sattur also serves as the chair of the community section of Guthrie’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Committee, and is member of the Physician Management Council since 2020.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.