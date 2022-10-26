SAYRE – The Guthrie Clinic has recently had two of its physicians receiving honors, while another has earned a significant position.

A Guthrie surgical chair was installed as a prominent officer of a prestigious medical organization. Dr. Anne Rizzo was installed as Second Vice President of the American College of Surgeons during ACS’s annual convocation. The event was held this month in San Diego.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.