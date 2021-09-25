Guthrie shows statistics behind COVID-19 patients

The Guthrie Clinic once again posted a graphic on their Facebook page Friday to show updated statistics behind COVID-19 patients in the health care group’s facilities.
The number of hospitalized patients has stayed level, but the ratio between vaccinated and unvaccinated has shifted: out of 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients, 43 are unvaccinated and 17 are vaccinated. The number of COVID-19 patients in the ICU has risen from 18 to 21, with 18 being unvaccinated and three being vaccinated.
Those statistics include patients from all four Guthrie hospitals (Sayre, Troy, Corning and Cortland) as well as the Robert Packer Hospital’s Towanda campus.
The number of vaccinated individuals in Bradford County are continuing to rise, with 20,042 of the county’s 60,323 residents now fully vaccinated; this shows an increase of 256 in seven days. Another 355 384 residents have received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — a decrease of 29 since last week — and 117 residents have received an additional vaccination since Aug. 13 — an increase of 22.
In Tioga County, Pa., 113 more people have taken a COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the county’s fully vaccinated population to 14,838 of the county’s 40,591 residents. Another 641 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — five more than last week — and 106 have chosen to receive an additional dose — an increase of 14.
Across the state border in Tioga County, N.Y., 25,234 of the county’s 48,560 residents are now fully vaccinated — an increase of 294 in seven days; another 2,117 have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine — a decrease of 19.
Lastly, in Chemung County, 39,061 of the county’s 83,456 residents are fully vaccinated — an increase of 485 in the past week — with another 2,229 having received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine — a decrease of 22.
Bradford County has seen an additional 140 confirmed cases over the course of seven days, with another 29 probable cases estimated. Deaths in the county attributed to COVID-19 have risen by three in the last week, bringing the total to 106.
The Sayre ZIP Code (18840) area has recorded 19 new confirmed cases and one probable, for a total of 1,141 and 115 since March of 2020. Athens (18810) follows with 13 new confirmed cases and one probable, for a total of 720 and 79 recorded.
Two other Bradford County ZIP Codes have had more than 500 confirmed cases since the pandemic began: Towanda has had 660 confirmed and 203 probable — an increase of 12 and eight in seven days — and Troy shows 536 confirmed and 96 probable — an increase of 26 and two.
Tioga County, Pa. has seen 101 confirmed cases over the course of the past week and 98 probable, for a total of 3,021 and 818 recorded. The county’s COVID-19 death toll has risen by two, for a total of 115. The Wellsboro ZIP Code area has seen an increase of 17 confirmed cases and 29 probable.
In Tioga County, N.Y., the total number of confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic is now 4,434. The number of new cases in the county as of Sept. 21 was 102, while the number of active cases is currently 129 (14 less than last week). Of this week’s new cases, 39 are unvaccinated, 31 are vaccinated, 17 are children under the age of 12, and 15 have unknown vaccination statuses; only three cases are hospitalized, and the county has attributed two more deaths to COVID-19.
Chemung County’s total confirmed cases is now 9,112 (an increase of 340), of which 489 are currently active (an increase of 156) and 21 are hospitalized (an increase of five). Total case numbers recorded for the towns of Chemung and Van Etten have held steady over the last seven days, at 247 and 87, respectively. The county’s death toll attributed to COVID-19 has risen by four, for a total of 104.
