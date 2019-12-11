Guthrie spreads concussion awareness

ATHENS — With winter sports underway, concussions continue to be a growing concern for athletes.
With that in mind, Guthrie looked to spread concussion awareness on Tuesday at the Athens High School through an advisory with the Medical Director of Guthrie’s Sports Medicine Program Doctor Donald Phykitt and Athens High School Senior Dylen Comstock.
Comstock had suffered a concussion his sophomore year toward the end of his football season.
“It started out just as a really bad headache, but I got really kind of depressed,” stated Comstock. “Things started going down. I saw Steve, my athletic trainer, and Dr. Phykitt who diagnosed me with a concussion. It was hard for me to see the light, so I wore sunglasses to school. I couldn’t look at the boards or anything.”
Comstock stated that he had concussion symptoms for about seven months and went through a recovery process along with eye therapy.
“Things are better now, I remember back then my eyes would just not adjust to things and I didn’t know if it would fix itself,” he stated. “In the therapy, everything started working out and I was able to come back and do sports my junior and senior year.”
He went on to encourage other athletes to make sure to come forward when they feel concussion symptoms and to not stay on the field.
“It is no joke,” related Comstock. “You don’t want to do that, concussions are probably one of the worst injuries you can get because it not only affects the head, but also affects all your other senses. If you hide it and keep going, it is just going to get worse and worse.”
Dr. Phykitt at the advisory mentioned that it is not just football that athletes get concussions playing in.
“In the fall you have football, volleyball and soccer where we see quite a few of them,” stated Phykitt. “Wrestling we see quite a bit. Basketball and — believe it or not — even swimming. In the spring: softball, baseball and not too often track, but it still can happen. Believe it or not, one of the biggest areas or sports that can cause concussions or traumatic injuries is cheerleading.”
With concussion concerns on the rise, Phykitt related that many are becoming more aware of the importance of concussions.
“I think the great thing with all that has happened in the NFL has been the increased awareness of the severity and importance of being aware of concussions. Recognizing them and treating them properly rather than just ignoring them.”
Concussions used to be something that wasn’t cared about in the sports realm, according to Phykitt.
“It is a very big problem. I think the first thing is a lot of parents out there and coaches have grown up in a time when concussions weren’t a big thing. They would hold up two fingers and if they could see them, they would allow them to go back in. The severity and importance of it is not there. A lot of time seasons are short. There is a lot of pressure for the athletes to do well in the short season, the quicker they get back — I think they see it as better for them. I think they view it as a sign of weakness if they are out.”
Due to the lack of normal signs of injury, concussions can sometimes be undervalued in their importance, according to Phykitt.
“The hard part about concussions is that you don’t see anything. There is no bandages, no stitches, no bleeding, so you look fine to everyone else. A lot of time you get pressure from coaches, family and friends asking, “why aren’t you back, you look fine to us?””
Phykitt said that the symptoms and signs that go along with concussions can be very broad and that parents and coaches should be aware of them in their athletes.
“Very commonly we see headaches, a lot of the times the athletes will have dizziness, problems with sight, problems with sound sensitivity and light sensitivity. They will have dazed feeling, trouble concentrating, personalities may change — they become more depressed, more anxious. They may sleep too much or too little. They were mentioning concentration and memory. It can be all over the map.”
Treatment starts by removing athletes from sports to avoid further injury, according to Phykitt. Then the athletes undergo what is referred to as relative rest.
“In the old days people use to ignore concussions, rub some dirt on it and get back in. Initially when we started talking about concussions they would keep them in a dark room where they would do nothing for long periods of time. We found out that actually prolongs symptoms, so what they are saying now is what we call relative rest. They rest as much as they need and we want them to try getting back into routine activities of daily living. Reading, chores around the house, eating — and as they feel better gradually increase it. They would base their symptoms, or how much they are doing, based on how they feel.”
With long term effects including emotional symptoms, cognitive issues, and continuous headaches, Phykitt recommends that parents and coaches should be aware of the importance of concussions and recovery.
“Take it seriously, we have to look out for each other. The athletes have to be looking out for each other, the parents need to take the symptoms seriously, the coaches need to. They have to know if there is any question about a concussion that they would stop practicing, stop a game, and immediately see their athletic trainer.”
